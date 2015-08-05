BRIEF-Unibet Q2 profit beats expectations

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Unibet Group Plc

* Profit before tax for Q2 of 2015 amounted to GBP 15.2 (12.4) million vs avg forecast 11.4 mln in Reuters poll

* Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the Q2 were GBP 19.0 (15.8) million vs avg forecast 15.0 million in Reuters poll

* Unibet group plc says in period up to 2 august, daily average gross winnings revenue in constant currency was slightly above daily average of Q3 of 2014

* Gross winnings revenue amounted to GBP 80.5 (75.6) million for Q2 of 2015 vs avg forecast 74.1 mln in Reuters poll

* Says number of active customers at end of quarter was 603,528 (610,319)