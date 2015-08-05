FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Patent marketing firm IP Group's H1 adjusted pretax profit 70.1 mln stg vs 15 mln stg
August 5, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Patent marketing firm IP Group's H1 adjusted pretax profit 70.1 mln stg vs 15 mln stg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - IP Group Plc

* Half-Yearly results for six months ended 30 June 2015.

* Net assets excluding intangibles and Oxford equity rights asset increased to 700.6 mln stg (HY14: 449.4 mln stg; FY14: 451.3 mln stg)

* Adjusted profit before tax of 70.1 mln stg (HY14: 15 mln stg; FY14: 16.2 mln stg)

* 178.8 mln stg (net of expenses) raised through issue of new equity capital

* Net cash and deposits at 30 June 2015: 219.6 mln stg (HY14: 122.6 mln stg; FY14: 97.3 mln stg)

* Fair value of portfolio: 478.2 mln stg (HY14: 319.6 mln stg; FY14: 349.9 mln stg)

* Capital provided to portfolio companies and projects: 55.1 mln stg (HY14: 14.9 mln stg; FY14: 46.8 mln stg)

* Portfolio realisations: 0.4 mln stg (HY14: 3.3 mln stg; FY14: 9.7 mln stg)

* Group’s portfolio companies raised approximately 80 mln stg of new capital during half year

* Has had an extremely active and successful first half with a number of our portfolio companies having made significant advance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

