BRIEF-Novae Group H1 gross written premiums rise 28 pct
August 5, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Novae Group H1 gross written premiums rise 28 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Novae Group Plc :

* Gross written premium of 463.1 million stg (H1 2014: 362.6 million stg)

* - 7.7 pct like for like growth from existing units at constant rates of exchange

* 13.0 pct growth from investment in new underwriting teams

* Combined ratio improved to 89.8 pct (H1 2014: 91.8 pct)

* Underwriting contribution increased by 57.6 pct to 27.9 million stg (H1 2014: 17.7 million stg)

* Interim dividend up 10.6 pct to 7.3 pence per share(H1 2014: 6.6 pence per share)

* Profit before tax and foreign exchange increased by 28.3 pct to 29.0 million stg (H1 2014: 22.6 million stg) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
