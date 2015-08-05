FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intershop Communications H1 revenues down 12 pct to EUR 21 mln
#IT Services & Consulting
August 5, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Intershop Communications H1 revenues down 12 pct to EUR 21 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Intershop Communications AG :

* In H1 greatly improved EBIT to -0.5 million euros (-$543,250.00)(previous year: -4.3 million euros)

* First-half earnings after taxes amounted to -0.6 million euros (previous year: -4.4 million euros)

* While revenues, as expected, continued to decline in first half of year to 21 million euros (-12 pct), like-for-like revenues - adjusted for sale of online marketing activities - were down by a much lower 3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

