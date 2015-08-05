FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rosbank to sell Inkakhran to Credit Bank of Moscow
August 5, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rosbank to sell Inkakhran to Credit Bank of Moscow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Rosbank PJSC :

* Says signs agreement to sell cash collection business, company Inkakhran to Credit Bank of Moscow

* The deal should be closed by end of 2015

* “Sale of Inkakhran - part of the strategic development plan in Russia, implemented by Societe Generale. Our main task today is to concentrate efforts on the development of priority business directions in the Russian market, to which the group remains fully committed”- Didier Hauguel, Rosbank chairman of the board and chief regional coordinator of Societe Generale in Russia said Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

