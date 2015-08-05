FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ElringKlinger CEO says 2015 EBIT target is ambitious
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 5, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ElringKlinger CEO says 2015 EBIT target is ambitious

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Elringklinger AG CEO

* Says sees slight weakening in China, but that is not a catastrophe

* Says long-term outlook in China is good, luxury cars still in great demand

* Says EBIT target of 165 million eur for 2015 is quite ambitious

* Says does not expect a good margin contribution from the electro mobility segment in the next 5 yrs

* Says could reach middle of forecast sales growth range of 5-7 percent in 2015

* Says will end 2015 with no free cash flow due to investments

* Says sticking with BMW contract for i3 parts, have incrased prices for the parts Further company coverage:

