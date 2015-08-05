FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Soitec ends negotiations with ConcenSolar
#Semiconductors
August 5, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Soitec ends negotiations with ConcenSolar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Soitec SA :

* Announces the end of negotiations with ConcenSolar regarding a sale of solar assets and continues its refocus on electronics

* Announces that despite signature on May 20, 2015 of an agreement for sale of a portion of its solar business to ConcenSolar, the closing will not occur

* Is disappointed and particularly for loss of this opportunity with corresponding anticipated capital gains as expected and indicated in its communications dated May 20 and 28, 2015

* Will continue its plan to refocus on its core electronics business and to transition away from its solar business activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
