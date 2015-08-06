FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TAG Immobilien H1 net profit trebles to 48 million euros
#Financials
August 6, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-TAG Immobilien H1 net profit trebles to 48 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - TAG Immobilien AG

* Group net income at the end of h1 2015 came to eur 48.3 million after eur 14.2 million at 30 june 2014

* Free dividend of eur 0.50 per share in june 2015 corresponds to attractive dividend yield of around 4.5%

* Quarter FFO of eur 18.6 million, after eur 18.1 million in the previous quarter

* Opportunistic sale of 972 units in berlin resulted in a book profit of eur 10.7 million and net cash proceeds of eur 34.6 million

* For-Like rental growth of 1.3%, or 2.3% including the effects from vacancy reductionTag says vacancy in the residential units decreased from 9.0% at the beginning of 2015 to 8.7%

* At 63.2% and 65.7% (including convertible bonds), the LTV (loan to value) ratio was on par with the levels at 31 december 2014 of 62.2% and 65.3%

* NAV per share, following payment of a tax free dividend of eur 0.50 to the shareholders, was eur 9.78 at the end of q2 2015, after eur 10.10 at 31 december 2014. source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

