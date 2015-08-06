FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-North Media H1 EBIT swings to loss DKK 3.5 million
#Publishing
August 6, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-North Media H1 EBIT swings to loss DKK 3.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - North Media A/S :

* H1 revenue 511.6 million Danish crowns ($74.9 million) versus 535.2 million crowns year ago

* H1 EBIT loss 3.5 million crowns versus profit 19.2 million crowns year ago

* Says unchanged expectations for group revenue and financial performance for FY 2015

* Says group’s revenue is still expected to range from 1,010 million crowns to 1,050 million crowns for 2015

* Says group EBIT (before special items) is still expected to range from a negative 20 million crowns to a positive 5 million crowns for 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8333 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

