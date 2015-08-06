BRIEF-Enterprise Inns sees FY trading in line with its expectations

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Enterprise Inns Plc

* Publishes its scheduled trading update for 44 weeks to 1 august 2015

* Trading performance continues to be encouraging and in line with our expectations

* Total leased and tenanted estate like-for-like net income for 44 weeks to 1 august 2015 growing by 0.6%

* Execution of our strategic plan for business, announced on 12 may 2015, is on track.

* Increased total number of managed pubs trading under our bermondsey and craft union operations from 16, at 12 may 2015, to 22

* Trading performance is on track to be in line with our expectations for full financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: