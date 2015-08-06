FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Enterprise Inns sees FY trading in line with its expectations
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 6, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Enterprise Inns sees FY trading in line with its expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Enterprise Inns Plc

* Publishes its scheduled trading update for 44 weeks to 1 august 2015

* Trading performance continues to be encouraging and in line with our expectations

* Total leased and tenanted estate like-for-like net income for 44 weeks to 1 august 2015 growing by 0.6%

* Execution of our strategic plan for business, announced on 12 may 2015, is on track.

* Increased total number of managed pubs trading under our bermondsey and craft union operations from 16, at 12 may 2015, to 22

* Trading performance is on track to be in line with our expectations for full financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.