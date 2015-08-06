FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CMA issues statement of objections to Pfizer and Flynn Pharma in anti-epilepsy drug probe
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CMA issues statement of objections to Pfizer and Flynn Pharma in anti-epilepsy drug probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Competition and Markets Authority :

* Issues statement of objections to Pfizer and Flynn Pharma in anti-epilepsy drug investigation

* Issued a statement of objections to pharmaceutical suppliers Pfizer and Flynn Pharma alleging that they have breached competition law

* Provisional view is that Pfizer, Flynn Pharma abused dominant position by charging excessive and unfair prices in UK for phenytoin sodium capsules

* Will carefully consider any representations from Pfizer and Flynn Pharma before deciding whether law has been infringed - senior director of antitrust enforcement

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.