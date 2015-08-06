BRIEF-CMA issues statement of objections to Pfizer and Flynn Pharma in anti-epilepsy drug probe

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Competition and Markets Authority :

* Issues statement of objections to Pfizer and Flynn Pharma in anti-epilepsy drug investigation

* Issued a statement of objections to pharmaceutical suppliers Pfizer and Flynn Pharma alleging that they have breached competition law

* Provisional view is that Pfizer, Flynn Pharma abused dominant position by charging excessive and unfair prices in UK for phenytoin sodium capsules

* Will carefully consider any representations from Pfizer and Flynn Pharma before deciding whether law has been infringed - senior director of antitrust enforcement