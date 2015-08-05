FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quindell publishes report and accounts for year ended Dec 31 2014
#IT Services & Consulting
August 5, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Quindell publishes report and accounts for year ended Dec 31 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Quindell Plc

* Says publishes results and publication of report and accounts for year ended 31 December 2014

* Has requested that its shares be restored to trading and expects suspension to be lifted on 6 August

* Will mandate new group chief executive officer to lead a review of businesses and develop a business strategy

* Current desire of board remains to make a capital distribution of at least £1 per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
