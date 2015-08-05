FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Emlak Konut REIT reports July sales of 575.2 mln lira
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 5, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Emlak Konut REIT reports July sales of 575.2 mln lira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* Says has reached an amount of 3.59 billion Turkish Lira ($1.29 billion)(excluding VAT) sales value between the dates of 01 January - 31 July 2015 against the sales of 5,925 independent units (including presales) in the projects under development

* The number of independent unit sales (including presales) in July have been realized as 1,163 and the sales value of these independent units has reached at 575.2 million lira(excluding VAT)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.7790 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.