Aug 5 (Reuters) - Quindell Plc

* Serious Fraud Office informed company that it had opened an investigation, which company understands relates to past business

* Company will continue to cooperate with all relevant regulatory and law enforcement authorities

* Company notes announcement made by Financial Reporting Council earlier today and welcomes its statement