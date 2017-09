Aug 5 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd :

* Aspen was engaged in discussions regarding possible acquisition of an infant nutritionals business

* Renewal of that cautionary announcement released on 25 June 2015

* These discussions remain ongoing and may have a material effect on price of Aspen’s securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)