Aug 5 (Reuters) - Vakif Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* Decides to buy lands in Izmir, Turkey at total value of 112.6 million lira ($40.42 million)

* Buys lands from Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi and Gunes Sigorta Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.7855 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)