BRIEF-Stellar Capital says to vote in favour of Digicore share sale to Novatel
#Market News
August 5, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Stellar Capital says to vote in favour of Digicore share sale to Novatel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Stellar Capital Partners Ltd

* Announcement regarding potential sale of shares in Digicore to Novatel

* On 31 July 2015, Digicore and Novatel posted a circular to Digicore shareholders detailing terms of Digicore disposal

* Stellar Capital has provided an irrevocable undertaking to Digicore and Novatel to vote in favour of scheme

* Effective date of Digicore disposal is expected to be on or about 19 October 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
