BRIEF-Stellar Capital says to vote in favour of Digicore share sale to Novatel

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Stellar Capital Partners Ltd

* Announcement regarding potential sale of shares in Digicore to Novatel

* On 31 July 2015, Digicore and Novatel posted a circular to Digicore shareholders detailing terms of Digicore disposal

* Stellar Capital has provided an irrevocable undertaking to Digicore and Novatel to vote in favour of scheme

* Effective date of Digicore disposal is expected to be on or about 19 October 2015