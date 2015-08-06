FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mobimo Holding H1 net profit up at CHF 35.8 mln
August 6, 2015 / 4:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mobimo Holding H1 net profit up at CHF 35.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Mobimo Holding AG :

* Net profit in first half of 2015 up significantly versus prior-year period at 35.8 million Swiss francs ($36.59 million)

* Increase in rental income in first half of year to 52.6 million francs

* H1 rental income rose from 50.9 million Swiss francs in first half-year 2014 to 52.6 million Swiss francs

* Says fall in vacancy rate to 5.1 pct

* Positive outlook for whole of 2015 financial year

* Thanks to good half-year results, it is already likely that will continue attractive dividend policy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9785 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

