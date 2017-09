Aug 6 (Reuters) - Implenia AG :

* Syndicated loan increased to 650 million Swiss francs ($664 million) and extended to Sept. 2020

* Loan comprises a cash facility of 200 million Swiss francs and a guarantee facility of 450 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9785 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)