BRIEF-Sopra Steria H1 net income group share rises to 26.9 mln euros

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Sopra Steria Group SA :

* H1 revenue 1,768.1 million euros ($1.93 billion) versus 722.3 million euros year ago

* H1 operating profit 66.1 million euros versus 40.6 million euros year ago

* H1 net income group share 26.9 million euros versus 22.2 million euros year ago

* Group’s objectives for 2015 financial year are now organic revenue growth of around 2.0 pct and an operating margin on business activity of approximately 6.5 pct

