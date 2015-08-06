FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cenit H1 EBIT up 14 pct to EUR 4.864 mln
#IT Services & Consulting
August 6, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cenit H1 EBIT up 14 pct to EUR 4.864 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Cenit AG :

* In first half of 2015 has continued its positive EBIT development. This rose by around 14 pct to 4.864 million euros ($5.31 million)

* During first six months, Cenit Group generated sales revenues of 59.183 million euros (prior year: 59.7 million euro s/ -0.9 pct )

* For current year, Cenit Group targets sales growth by 3 pct

* Sees FY 2015 rise of approximately 5 pct in earnings (EBIT), which will be contributed to by both business divisions Source text: bit.ly/1SRHs2W Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
