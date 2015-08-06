FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SRV updates its strategic objectives
August 6, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SRV updates its strategic objectives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* SRV aims to increase its operating profit margin to over 8 per cent by end of strategy period, instead of earlier announced target of 6 per cent

* Target for return on equity remains unchanged at no less than 15 per cent, but in revised objectives company intends to achieve it by end of strategy period

* Seeks to increase return on investment of International Operations to at least 15 per cent by end of strategy period

* Earlier objective was to increase average annual revenue of International Operations to about 100 million euros ($109.18 million)

* New objective for dividend payment is 30-50 per cent of annual result, taking into account capital needs of business operations, instead of earlier announced figure of 30 per cent

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

