FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SRV Yhtiot Oyj Q2 operating profit down at EUR 0.8 million
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 6, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SRV Yhtiot Oyj Q2 operating profit down at EUR 0.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* Q2 revenue 164.5 million euros ($179.62 million) versus 143.1 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating profit 0.8 million euros versus 4.9 million euros year ago

* End-Q2 order backlog 1.26 billion euros versus 1.05 billion euros year ago

* SRV estimates that a total of 247 developer-contracted residential units will be completed during 2015

* FY 2015 revenue is expected to increase on FY 2014 (684.4 million euros 1-12/2014)

* FY 2015 result before taxes is forecast to be in range of 10 million - 20 million euros (18.5 million euros 1-12/2014) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.