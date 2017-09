Aug 6 (Reuters) - Baywa AG :

* H1 revenue 7.418 billion euros ($8.10 billion), 3.5 percent down

* H1 EBIT 40.7 million euros, minus 34.5 percent

* H1 net income 11.4 million euros, minus 55.1 percent

* Group's performance looks likely to remain positive in second half of the year