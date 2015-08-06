BRIEF-Suess Microtec H1 EBIT loss widens to 3.9 million euros

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Suess Microtec AG :

* Q2 order intake with 41.2 million euros above guidance

* Sales in Q2 reached 28.2 million euros ($30.8 million) versus 30.4 million euros a year ago

* Improved guidance for FY 2015

* H1 total sales came in at 55.1 million euros, which is 20.6 percent below 69.4 million euros of previous year

* H1 (EBIT) of minus 3.9 million euros were below 3.4 million euros of previous year

* Management expects sales for 2015 fiscal year to come in between 135 million euros and 145 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT is expected to be in low single-digit million euro range

* For Q3 of 2015 fiscal year company expects orders to come in between 25 million euros and 35 million euros

* Q4 order activity is expected to pick up again

