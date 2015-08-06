FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sanoma to reconsider strategic options for Fashion Press following Russian Government Commission decision
#Publishing
August 6, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sanoma to reconsider strategic options for Fashion Press following Russian Government Commission decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Sanoma Oyj :

* Sanoma was informed that Russian Government Commission for Monitoring Foreign Investments has at this time decided not to issue approval for sale of Sanoma’s 50 pct stake in Fashion Press

* Transaction was part of broad strategic review announced by Sanoma in October 2013 to redesign its consumer media operations

* Strategic review of Sanoma’s 50 pct stake in Fashion Press will continue

* Sale of Russian daily financial newspaper Vedomosti to Ivania Ltd and the Russian magazines of United Press to Moscow Times LLC were announced in April 2015

* These transactions have been closed

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
