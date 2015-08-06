BRIEF-Mix Telematics Q1 adjusted EBITDA 65.3 mln rand

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Mix Telematics Ltd

* Total subscription revenue of r271.8 million ($22.1 million), grew 15 pct year over year

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA of r65.3 million ($5.3 million), representing a 19 pct adjusted EBITDA margin

* Maintains guidance for subscription revenue, total revenue and adjusted EBITDA for full 2016 fiscal

* Q1 total revenue was r344.1 million ($28.0 million), an increase of 7.8 pct

* Gross profit was r241.9 million ($19.7 million), as compared to r211.6 million ($17.2 million) for Q1 of fiscal year 2015

* For Q2 of fiscal year 2016 company expects subscription revenue to be in range of r276 million to r280 million