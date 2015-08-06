FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Xvivo Perfusion: First Liver transplant with STEEN Solution performed
August 6, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Xvivo Perfusion: First Liver transplant with STEEN Solution performed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company name in headline)

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Xvivo Perfusion AB :

* The first clinical liver transplant with a liver perfused with STEEN Solution was performed in Toronto, Canada

* In total three successful liver transplants have been performed as part of a phase 1 clinical trial at Toronto General Hospital (TGH)/University Health Network

* In total three successful liver transplants were performed during summer in Toronto, Canada Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

