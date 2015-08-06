FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Invision H1 revenue down 3 pct to EUR 5.984 mln
August 6, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Invision H1 revenue down 3 pct to EUR 5.984 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Invision AG :

* H1 EBIT decreased by 51 percent to 0.926 million euros ($1.01 million) (6 months 2014: 1.907 million euros)

* H1 recorded revenues of 5.984 million euros, according to preliminary figures. This corresponds to a decrease of about three percent compared to previous year (6 months 2014: 6.153 million euros)

* Sees FY 2015 total revenues of approximately 12 million euros and an EBIT of about 2.5 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9165 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
