BRIEF-Invision H1 revenue down 3 pct to EUR 5.984 mln

* H1 EBIT decreased by 51 percent to 0.926 million euros ($1.01 million) (6 months 2014: 1.907 million euros)

* H1 recorded revenues of 5.984 million euros, according to preliminary figures. This corresponds to a decrease of about three percent compared to previous year (6 months 2014: 6.153 million euros)

* Sees FY 2015 total revenues of approximately 12 million euros and an EBIT of about 2.5 million euros

