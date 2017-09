Aug 6 (Reuters) - Softline AG :

* Revenues in the first half 2015 with 7.9 million euros ($8.62 million) below same period last year (H1 2014: 9.4 million euros)

* H1 EBIT at -0.8 million euros (H1 2014: -0.5 million euros)

* H1 EBITDA -184,000 euros (H1 2014: +117,000 euros)

* H1 earnings after tax -0.9 million euros (H1 2014: -0.7 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9166 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)