BRIEF-Heba Fastighets Q2 profit from property management up at SEK 33.4 mln
August 6, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Heba Fastighets Q2 profit from property management up at SEK 33.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Heba Fastighets AB :

* H1 rental income 141 million Swedish crowns ($16.17 million) versus 132 million crowns year ago

* H1 profit from property management 58.7 million crowns versus 47.9 million crowns year ago

* Q2 profit from property management 33.4 million crowns versus 27.0 million crowns year ago

* Q2 rental income 70.8 million crowns versus 66.6 million crowns year ago

* Profit from property management for 2015 is expected to be better compared to profit from property management for 2014

($1 = 8.7187 Swedish crowns)

