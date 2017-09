Aug 6 (Reuters) - Olmix SA :

* Announces results of Melspring tender offer on Olmix shares

* Melspring bought 485,001 Olmix shares and now owns with the Balusson family 86.61 pct of Olmix capital

* Trading resumption on Olmix shares will be effective on August 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)