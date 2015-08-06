FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pro Kapital Grupp prolongs redemption date of convertible bonds
August 6, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pro Kapital Grupp prolongs redemption date of convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Pro Kapital Grupp AS :

* Says prolonged redemption date of 1,164,807 “Pro Kapital Grupp convertible bond PKG1 13.08.2013” by two years and new redemption date is Aug. 13, 2017

* In total convertible bonds were prolonged with total issue price of 3.3 million euros ($3.60 million)

* All holders of the bonds agreed with the company’s proposal to prolong the redemption date of the convertible bonds Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

