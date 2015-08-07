FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Interroll Holding H1 sales up 9.1 pct to CHF 171.3 mln
#Switzerland Market Report
August 7, 2015 / 5:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Interroll Holding H1 sales up 9.1 pct to CHF 171.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Interroll Holding AG :

* H1 order intake increased by 19.3 pct to 206.3 million Swiss francs ($210 million)

* H1 sales growth of 9.1 pct to 171.3 million Swiss francs

* H1 EBIT increased to 17.5 million Swiss francs(H1/2014: 8.8 million Swiss francs)

* Assumes, however, that increase in net income will be less pronounced in second half of year because one-off effects in prior year were incurred mainly in first half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9809 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

