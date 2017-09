Aug 7 (Reuters) - Verkkokauppa.com Oyj :

* Q2 revenue 80.0 million euros ($87.38 million) versus 60.6 million euros year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 1.7 million euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago

* Says company maintains its previous guidance 2015

* Says revenue and operating profit excluding non-recurring items are expected to grow in 2015 when compared to previous year Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9155 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)