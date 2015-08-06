BRIEF-Cashbuild in agreement to acquire P and L Hardware

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Cashbuild Ltd :

* Company has entered into an agreement for acquisition of 100 pct of shareholding in P And L Hardware

* Purchase consideration is sum of 350 million rand payable upon fulfilment of conditions precedent

* Effective date of acquisition will be 5 business days following date on which all conditions precedent have been met

* Date on which all conditions precedent have been met anticipated to be by end of November 2015