BRIEF-Atlas Mara, OPIC partner for $300 mln project
#Market News
August 6, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Atlas Mara, OPIC partner for $300 mln project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Atlas Mara Ltd :

* Atlas Mara and OPIC partner with $300 million to advance inclusive lending in Africa

* OPIC will provide $200 million in long-term debt and Atlas Mara is providing $100 million of committed resources - for a combined $300 million project

* OPIC approval is consistent with President’s commitment to African economic development

* Final closing of terms and conditions is anticipated during fall of 2015

* Furthermore, $130 million of OPIC’s $200 million debt under this project will be dedicated towards financing strategic acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
