BRIEF-Tigenix obtains FDA's endorsement for its Cx601 phase III registration trial in the US

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tigenix NV :

* Announced has reached agreement with the U.S. Food and drug administration (FDA) on a special protocol assessment (SPA) for its phase III registration trial of Cx601 in the U.S.

* The SPA describes the primary endpoint as combined remission, defined as clinical assessment by week 24 of closure of all treated external openings draining at baseline despite gentle compression, and absence of collections > 2cm confirmed by MRI

* This primary endpoint is in line with the one for the European Phase III trial, which results are expected later this quarter

* Company expects to complete the process of manufacturing technology transfer to its U.S.-based CMO, Lonza, and thereafter will start its phase III trial of Cx601 in the U.S. In the second half of 2016