FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tigenix obtains FDA's endorsement for its Cx601 phase III registration trial in the US
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2015 / 5:14 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tigenix obtains FDA's endorsement for its Cx601 phase III registration trial in the US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tigenix NV :

* Announced has reached agreement with the U.S. Food and drug administration (FDA) on a special protocol assessment (SPA) for its phase III registration trial of Cx601 in the U.S.

* The SPA describes the primary endpoint as combined remission, defined as clinical assessment by week 24 of closure of all treated external openings draining at baseline despite gentle compression, and absence of collections > 2cm confirmed by MRI

* This primary endpoint is in line with the one for the European Phase III trial, which results are expected later this quarter

* Company expects to complete the process of manufacturing technology transfer to its U.S.-based CMO, Lonza, and thereafter will start its phase III trial of Cx601 in the U.S. In the second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.