BRIEF-Liberty Holdings H1 BEE normalised headline earnings up 6 pct
#Financials
August 7, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Liberty Holdings H1 BEE normalised headline earnings up 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Liberty Holdings Ltd :

* Six month group bee normalised headline earnings of R1,991 million were 6 pct higher

* Interim dividend at 254 cents versus 232 cents year earlier

* Bee normalised return on equity at 19,4 pct (30 June 2014: 19,9 pct)

* Net customer cash inflows remain strong with external flows of R10,3 billion (30 June 2014: R11,6 billion)in STANLIB asset management operations and R3,2 billion (30 June 2014: R4,1 billion) into group’s long-term insurance businesses

* Total assets under management increased to R645 billion (31 December 2014: R633 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
