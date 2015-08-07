FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dialight to cut 12 pct of its total workforce
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
August 7, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Dialight to cut 12 pct of its total workforce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Dialight Plc

* Announces actions on costs which involve a redundancy programme to reduce global headcount by approximately 130, representing around 12 pct of group’s total workforce, excluding direct labour

* Roles expected to be made redundant span all of group’s countries of operation and consultation with employees has now begun

* Taking swift action to address these excess costs to improve profitability and better position Dialight in its key growth markets

* Redundancy programme will, on a run rate basis, reduce operating costs by more than 3 mln stg per year

* Will save more than 1 mln stg in current financial year, although this will be offset by cash costs of approximately 1 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.