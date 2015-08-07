FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grainger signs planned refinancing of its syndicated bank facility
August 7, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Grainger signs planned refinancing of its syndicated bank facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Grainger Plc

* Has signed a planned refinancing of its syndicated bank facility, reducing its cost and extending its maturity

* New 580 mln stg facility, which will represent 44 pct of total group facilities (1,332 mln stg), will mature in August 2020 (previously July 2016)

* Margin on facility has been reduced by 50bps to 170bps

* Facility structure enables further pricing benefits to be gained at future lower levels of loan to value. Covenants remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

