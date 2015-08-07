BRIEF-Vossloh: KB Holding could buy more Vossloh shares at higher price

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Vossloh Ag

* Says KB Holding gmbh has concluded a framework agreement with Deutsche Bank on acquisition of total return swaps with reference to a maximum of 744,367 shares of Vossloh AG

* Says if a physical settlement of this total return swap should materialize by March 19, 2016, it will lead to an increase of offer price for takeover bid

* Increase would be provided that bidder acquires Vossloh shares from Deutsche Bank at a purchasing price that is higher than offer price of eur 48.50 per Vossloh share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: