BRIEF-Revenio Group operating profit up at EUR 1.5 million

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Revenio Group Oyj :

* Q2 net sales were 4.9 million euros ($5.40 million) versus 3.6 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating profit 1.5 million euros versus 0.9 million euros year ago

* Says growth of net sales in second half of year is expected to continue to be strong but in percentage terms lower than in first half of year

* Says for fiscal year 2015 group’s net sales and operating profit are estimated to grow significantly compared to previous year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)