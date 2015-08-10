BRIEF-Revenio Group operating profit up at EUR 1.5 million

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Revenio Group Oyj :
* Q2 net sales were 4.9 million euros ($5.40 million) versus 3.6 million euros year ago
* Q2 operating profit 1.5 million euros versus 0.9 million euros year ago
* Says growth of net sales in second half of year is expected to continue to be strong but in percentage terms lower than in first half of year
* Says for fiscal year 2015 group’s net sales and operating profit are estimated to grow significantly compared to previous year
