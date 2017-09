Aug 10 (Reuters) - Cleanventure AG :

* Sale of the 80 pct subsidiary BrilliantGas AG to an investor

* Together with disposal of ESA Energy Solutions, transaction volume amounts to a total of around 2.1 million euros ($2.30 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)