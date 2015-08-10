FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Masmovil Ibercom and Orange agree on fixed broadband asset allocation
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 10, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Masmovil Ibercom and Orange agree on fixed broadband asset allocation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* Orange SA and Masmovil agree on fixed broadband asset allocation on favorable terms: sale of fiber network and wholesale access to xDSL

* On July 31 Orange (via Jazztel) and Masmovil’s unit, Masmovil Broadband SLU, signed various deals under which Jazztel PLC sells to Masmovil 13 fiber optic network (FTTH) centers

* Masmovil also gets wholesale access at a preferential price to the entire network of Jazztel's xDSL for four years with extension option of another four years Source text: bit.ly/1DGMTL8

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.