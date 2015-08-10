FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-bet-at-home.com H1 gross betting and gaming revenue up 6.9 pct to EUR 56.7 mln
#Casinos & Gaming
August 10, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-bet-at-home.com H1 gross betting and gaming revenue up 6.9 pct to EUR 56.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - bet at home com AG :

* EBIT increased due to positive developments in first six months, by 7.1 million euros to 15.5 million euros ($16.99 million) (H1 2014: 8.5 million euros)

* Group financial result for first half of 2015 increased to 1.0 million euros (H1 2014: 0.8 million euros)

* Gross betting and gaming revenue for first half of 2015 was 56.7 million euros and thus 6.9 pct higher than last year’s comparative figure

* EBT in first half of 2015 amounted to 16.6 million euros and was thus 7.3 million euros above last year’s comparative figure (H1 2014: 9.3 million euros)

* Has raised its expectations for 2015 financial year with result that, from current perspective, EBITDA in excess of 25 million euros appears realistic if legal and tax framework remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9124 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

