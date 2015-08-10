FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Royal Unibrew: A. Enggaard A/S, Entreprenør- og Byggefirma exercises option for remaining building rights for Aarhus brewery
#Beverages - Brewers
August 10, 2015 / 9:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Royal Unibrew: A. Enggaard A/S, Entreprenør- og Byggefirma exercises option for remaining building rights for Aarhus brewery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Royal Unibrew A/S :

* A. Enggaard A/S, Entreprenør- og Byggefirma has notified Royal Unibrew A/S of exercise of its purchase option on the remaining 35,625 square metres of building rights relating to the brewery site in Aarhus

* This means that A. Enggaard, Entreprenør- og Bygge-firma has exercised its option to purchase all 140,000 square metres of building rights at the brewery site in Aarhus

* The exercise is made as part of the option agreement entered into in March 2011

* The purchase of the 35,625 square metres of building rights is expected realised partly in Q1 2016 and partly in Q4 2016

* The purchase will have a net cash flow effect after tax of about 155 million Danish crowns ($22.78 million) to Royal Unibrew A/S

* The selling prices agreed upon correspond to the carrying amount of the building rights, and therefore the sale will not affect the Company’s profit or equity

* The total net cash flow after tax from the sale of the brewery site is therefore expected to amount to about 470 million crowns after the sale in 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8046 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
