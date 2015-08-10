FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Poland's PKO BP says expects rising profits in coming quarters
August 10, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poland's PKO BP says expects rising profits in coming quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - PKO BP :

* No.1 Polish lender PKO BP’s CFO Bartosz Drabikowski said on Monday he expected profits to rise in coming quarters thanks to higher net interest income, cost discipline and its local Nordea Bank takeover.

* CFO said PKO’s Q2 net interest income in Q2 rose by 0.8 percent quarter on quarter and stood at 1.683 billion zlotys.

* CEO Zbigniew Jagiello added he expected net interest income to continue rising in Q3 and Q4. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
