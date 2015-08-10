FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sulzer takes restructuring measures in Pumps Equipment Division
#Switzerland Market Report
August 10, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sulzer takes restructuring measures in Pumps Equipment Division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sulzer AG :

* Decided to take measures to streamline the manufacturing capacities of its Pumps Equipment Division

* By end of July 2015, about 410 employees were affected by these restructuring measures

* Decided to close its foundry in Jundiai; about 60 foundry employees will be affected by the closing

* Remaining activities at the Jundiai facility will continue

* Decided to reduce the workforce in some of its Brazilian facilities Source text - bit.ly/1Uy8KZt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
