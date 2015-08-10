FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-INVL Baltic Real Estate approves merger with Invaldos Nekilnojamojo Turto Fondas
#Financials
August 10, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-INVL Baltic Real Estate approves merger with Invaldos Nekilnojamojo Turto Fondas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - INVL Baltic Real Estate AB :

* Says approves merging company into public joint-stock company Invaldos Nekilnojamojo Turto Fondas

* Invaldos Nekilnojamojo Turto Fondas after reorganization becomes successor to all rights and obligations of INVL Baltic Real Estate, including the name

* Invaldos Nekilnojamojo Turto Fondas after reorganization continues its operations under a new name as a public joint-stock company INVL Baltic Real Estate Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
